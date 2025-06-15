Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Father's Day: Shah Rukh Khan To Akshay Kumar Know More About The Father's Of Bollywood Superstars

Father's Day: Shah Rukh Khan To Akshay Kumar Know More About The Father's Of Bollywood Superstars


2025-06-15 03:09:18
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Father's Day 2025 is being celebrated worldwide. This day, celebrated on the second Sunday of June, is dedicated to love and respect for fathers. Learn about the dads of superstars, whom most people don't know...Reports claim Akshay's dad was an army soldier and later a UNICEF accountant.Shah Rukh Khan's father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, was a freedom fighter and lawyer. He also ran canteens.Aamir Khan's father, Tahir Hussain, was a filmmaker, writer, and actor known for movies like 'Caravan'.Amitabh Bachchan's father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, was a renowned poet known for works like 'Madhushala'.Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan, was an action choreographer, director, and producer.Ranveer Singh's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, is a businessman in various sectors.Anil Kapoor's father, Surinder Kapoor, was a film producer known for movies like 'Shahzada'.Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal, is a famous action director and stunt coordinator.Kartik Aaryan's father, Manish Tiwari, is a pediatrician practicing in Mumbai.

MENAFN15062025007385015968ID1109675557

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search