Unusual Hiring: Nature Reserve Recruits Dancing 'Savages' For ₹6,000 Per Day
According to the South China Morning Post, about 10,000 people applied for the job of being savages at the tourist destination, which is also included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.Also Read | Ed Sheeran's Sapphire in Arijit Singh's voice: Recreated AI version goes viral Why does the reserve need savages?
The Shennongjia tour zone features primaeval ecology, rich biodiversity, and legends about savages in its mountains. The area's average summer temperature is around 20 degrees Celsius, making it a favoured tourist destination .
To make the legends about savages more realistic for the tourists, the nature reserve is looking to hire 16 people to work as savages in the reserve from July to August.Also Read | Woman claims she cleared 14 rounds for developer job at Bengaluru firm; trolled Job description: What do these dancing savages have to do?
The recruitment advertisement stated that those seeking a job as savages at the nature reserve were required to wear savage clothing, patrol the forest area, dance for tourists, and engage in other interactions with tourists.
They will also be required to film their work and share the videos on social media.
Additionally, they are also expected to accept and eat food given to them by tourists.
“Those who like to eat raw food will also be given priority,” it added.
The savage workers have been asked not to talk to tourists unless asked for directions to the toilets. They are allowed to make only a purring noise when interacting with tourists.
The company said there is no gender or age limit for candidates, but they should provide medical documents to prove they are physically healthy.
“Those with an open personality, who are creative in shooting short videos and accustomed to living in the wild for a long time, will be preferred,” the company said.Also Read | Japanese woman finds stalker boss in bed after break-ins, calmly calls cops
The savage workers have also been forbidden from touching wild animals and have been advised to“run away immediately” if they encounter unidentified creatures.
The working hours are from 8 am to 5 pm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment