Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delhi Metro: Attention Passengers! Blue Line Services Delayed On THESE Routes

2025-06-15 03:09:11
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on June 15 notified passengers on delay along the Blue Line between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar stations.

The DMRC has not given any reason for the delay. The authority also did not indicate when the issue is likely to be resolved.

In a post on X, the DMRC stated:“Blue Line Update: Delay in services between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar. Normal service on all other lines.”

(This is a developing story, more updates coming...)

