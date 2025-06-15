Delhi Metro: Attention Passengers! Blue Line Services Delayed On THESE Routes
The DMRC has not given any reason for the delay. The authority also did not indicate when the issue is likely to be resolved.
In a post on X, the DMRC stated:“Blue Line Update: Delay in services between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar. Normal service on all other lines.”
(This is a developing story, more updates coming...)
