Mumbai Weather Today: 'Yellow' Alert In City Amid Heavy Rains, IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For THESE Districts
Predicting more showers at isolated places in the city and its suburbs, the weather agency also sounded an 'orange' alert for neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. These districts are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall .Also Read | Delhi rains: Heavy showers, strong winds bring relief after days of sweltering h Heavy rains in Mumbai
Parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy showers overnight along with thunder and lightning. The rains eased by morning, with only light showers, and no major waterlogging was reported.
According to civic officials, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. on Sunday, the island city received 31 mm of rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 21 mm and 20 mm of rainfall, respectively.Also Read | Weather today: Kerala, Karnataka, 3 more states on red alert High tide warning
A high tide of 4.27 metres is expected at 2.52 pm on Sunday and a low tide of 1.91 metres at 8.55 pm.
On Monday, there is a forecast of a high tide of 3.55 metres at 2.37 am and a low tide of 1.06 metres at 8.20 am, the officials said.
The weather agency has advised fishermen not to venture into the Konkan coast from 14 June to 18 June 2025 because of“squally weather with wind speed 40 - 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph.” IMD also advised to keep clear of the Goa coast.Also Read | Monsoon to advance over central, eastern, western India in 2-3 days: IMD 'Red alert': IMD
The Met Department has also issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains on June 15 in Tamil Nadu, Goa, Kerala, and the Coastal regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka.
IMD in its latest weather bulletin stated,“Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu , Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka on 15; South Interior Karnataka on June 14; Kerala & Mahe” until June 16.
(With PTI inputs)
