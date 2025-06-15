403
NHRI Conducts Introductory Visit to Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters to Advance Institutional Collaboration on Human Rights
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 13 June 2025: As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional cooperation in the field of human rights across the United Arab Emirates, the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) conducted an introductory visit to the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters. The visit aimed to build bridges of collaboration between the two entities and establish a framework for enhanced coordination in areas related to human rights and law enforcement.
The NHRI delegation was received by H.E. Major General Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police. The delegation was led by His Excellency Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI and included Dr. Ahmed Al Mansoori; Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Noman, Members of the NHRI Board of Trustees; His Excellency Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, NHRI Secretary-General; Amro Al Qahtani, Director of the Office of the Chairperson; Abdulazeez Al Obthani, Head of International and Regional Organizations; Fatima Al Hosani, Head of the Awareness and Education Section; and Klaithem Al Kaabi from the Media Center.
The visit aimed to explore avenues for collaboration and institutionalize joint mechanisms in support of the national human rights framework, particularly in areas related to law enforcement. During the meeting, the NHRI delegation outlined the Institution’s mandate and responsibilities as an independent national entity, and its role in promoting human rights awareness and fostering a culture of human dignity and freedoms.
His Excellency Maqsoud Kruse emphasized that the visit forms part of the NHRI’s strategic engagement plan to expand outreach to key stakeholders locally and raise awareness among professionals in vital sectors about the NHRI’s role and coordination mechanisms contributing to the development of an institutional environment that upholds human rights.
