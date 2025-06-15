403
ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, Raising the Standard for Gaming Handhelds
(MENAFN- ASUS) Dubai, UAE, June 13, 2025 – ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has officially unveiled the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, the next evolution in handheld gaming. Developed in collaboration with Xbox, these all-new devices bring console-caliber experiences and enhanced ergonomics to gamers in the UAE and around the world.
With this announcement, ASUS continues its commitment to bringing the latest innovations in gaming technology to the Middle East region soon. The new ROG Xbox Ally series is designed to merge the best of PC and Xbox gaming into a single portable platform—ideal for gamers who value performance, comfort, and flexibility on the go.
Built for Comfort, Designed for Play
The ROG Xbox Ally series introduces a completely redesigned chassis for improved comfort during long gaming sessions. Both models offer a refined grip inspired by Xbox controllers, while the ROG Xbox Ally X includes advanced impulse triggers for more immersive gameplay.
Next-Gen Performance Powered by AMD
Under the hood, the ROG Xbox Ally features the all-new AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor, while the Ally X is equipped with the Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme Processor, offering enhanced performance, extended battery life, and support for the latest AMD gaming technologies. These processors are optimized for both performance and power efficiency, allowing for smooth gameplay across a wide range of titles.
Xbox Experience, Windows Flexibility
The devices run on Windows 11 with a full-screen Xbox interface, offering a streamlined experience for Game Pass users while maintaining the flexibility to run other gaming platforms and mods. A newly optimized software environment ensures fast access to games and settings, enhancing the user experience on handheld devices.
Coming Soon to the UAE
The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X are expected to be available in the United Arab Emirates later this year, as part of a wider global rollout. Details on local pricing and availability will be announced in due course.
This announcement marks an exciting step forward for handheld gaming in the region, as ASUS ROG continues to innovate and empower gamers with cutting-edge solutions that blend performance, design, and portability.
