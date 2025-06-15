Turkiye Extends National Salvation Day Greetings To Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has extended its congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of National Salvation Day,reports, citing a post shared by the Ministry's official account on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter).

In the post, the Ministry stated:

“Happy National Salvation Day to dear Azerbaijan! Our solidarity with Azerbaijan - in both sorrow and joy - will continue forever.”

The congratulatory message reaffirms the close bond between the two nations, emphasizing the deep-rooted ties of friendship and unity that have long characterized Turkiye–Azerbaijan relations.