Turkiye Extends National Salvation Day Greetings To Azerbaijan
In the post, the Ministry stated:
“Happy National Salvation Day to dear Azerbaijan! Our solidarity with Azerbaijan - in both sorrow and joy - will continue forever.”
The congratulatory message reaffirms the close bond between the two nations, emphasizing the deep-rooted ties of friendship and unity that have long characterized Turkiye–Azerbaijan relations.
