MENA’s new entertainment startups: YouTube creators on the silver screen
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE, June 13 - YouTube hosted a red-carpet screening today of upcoming releases for five content creators from across the Middle East and North Africa at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai. The premiere screening, Cinema YouTube, is part of YouTube’s 20th anniversary celebrations and marks an inflection point in the creator economy as more content creators across the Middle East and North Africa cement their position as the new startups of entertainment and film.
The Premiere YouTube creators included Bahrain’s Omar Farooq, the UAE’s Anas Bukhash, Morocco’s Taha Essou, Palestine’s Haifa Beseisso and Egyptian Sherif Nabil all amassing millions of views on YouTube and creating jobs through their work. The premiere content ranges from documentaries, to personal stories, set in Japan, Morocco, and Indonesia.
"We’re in a new era of entertainment, and YouTube creators are at the epicenter. They’ve reimagined classic TV formats, like talk shows and challenges, and invented entirely new ones. They've evolved their channels into full-fledged media companies, producing high-quality content that is watched across all screens, all while creating jobs for people in the creative industry. Today, we are celebrating these prolific storytellers and their groundbreaking careers, showcasing the future of entertainment." said Tarek Amin, Director of YouTube Middle East, Turkey and Africa.
The shift reflects a wider trend across the region.YouTube creators across the Middle East and North Africa are rapidly becoming entertainment startups. Companies like Telfaz11 have scaled from popular YouTube series to successful feature films, even fostering new talent in Saudi cinema. Individual creators like Ahmed Al Nasheet now run full-fledged operations with dedicated teams. Similarly, Omar Farooq evolved from solo vlogging to launching "Atanafas," a production company employing 20 people, creating diverse content for clients across MENA.
A red carpet kicked-off Cinema YouTube, followed by a fan meetup for more than 100 fans who will have the opportunity to watch the screenings and interact with their favourite creators.
The works premiered at Cinema YouTube included:
• Escaping the Future by Omar Farouq (7.8M subscribers): This captivating documentary takes viewers on a journey through Japan, delving into profound themes of life, technology, and loneliness. It offers a unique exploration of contemporary existence through Omar’s distinctive lens, demonstrating how far creators have come from simple vlogging to elaborate, award winning productions.
• ABtalks Diaries Korea Edition by Anas Bukhash (2.83M subscribers): An exclusive, unreleased episode from the popular #ABtalks series, this entry captures the vibrant atmosphere of Korea and shares intriguing behind-the-scenes moments from an attempt to interview Coldplay’s Chris Martin. It also features never-before-seen interviews with the renowned K-pop band, TWICE.
• Heritage by Taha Essou (2.59M subscribers): A powerful documentary that uncovers the inspiring underdog story and enduring impact of Moroccan icon Haj Rahal Essoulami, Taha’s late grandfather. As the founder of Africa's leading caterer, his life is intimately explored through the cherished memories of his family and those whose lives he touched, showcasing a deep dive into cultural heritage.
• Into the Dark by Haifa Beseisso (of Fly with Haifa, 818K subscribers): Haifa Bseiso invites viewers on a unique and poignant journey of self-reflection through her first experience participating in a 4-day darkness retreat. Navigating all activities entirely without sight, the film offers a deep dive into the unknown and an exploration of inner self-discovery, demonstrating compelling, high-quality storytelling.
• Into the Fire: Mount Ijen by Sherif Nabil (644K subscribers): This investigative documentary exposes the perilous daily lives of sulfur miners in Indonesia's Mount Ijen volcano. Sherif takes viewers to where miners descend into toxic fumes with minimal protection to extract sulfur, challenging global indifference to hazardous and often forgotten labor in the 21st century.
Most of the films will be released on the creators channels in the coming weeks.
YouTube has billions of monthly logged-in users and every day people watch billions of hours of video and generate billions of views. The company also recently announced that on average, viewers are watching over one billion hours of YouTube content on televisions daily. As of May of 2024, YouTube reached 12 million people on connected TV in Saudi Arabia, 2.5 million in the United Arab Emirates & 600,000 in Qatar.
