Today’s market analysis on behalf of Ahmad Assiri Research Strategist at Pepperstone
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) It has triggered shifts across asset classes, and in our line of work, we focus less on the political scene and more on the cross asset implications and evolving sentiment.--
Market participants have rapidly repriced geopolitical risk after Israeli airstrikes on Iranian sites including a nuclear facility, with key officials and nuclear scientists reportedly eliminated. Brent crude surged above 75 dollars a barrel reflecting both immediate supply concerns and a growing sense that negative headlines could extend the timeline for escalation unlike prior Israel-Iran episode. At the same time investors have sought refuge in gold as it approached fresh eight week highs and in government treasuries, where 10 year and 30 year yields moved lower.Yesterday IAEA stated that Iran may have breached nuclear obligations first of its kind in two decades, together with evacuations of non essential embassy staff, have reinforced risk premia even though some observers interpret these developments as tactics to bring Iran back to the negotiating table rather than imminent military action and negotiating remains the base case despite the noise. The timeframe from now till then is very much unknown.The moves across asset classes underline broad negative sentiment and how o’l’s rally feeds into inflation expectations, but too soon to call it a concerning standing along driver for inflationary pressure as of now. Equity markets appear to have factored in higher volatility with SPX futures down around 1.5% and Nasdaq -1.8%. The fact that news flow emerged first from Iran-funded sources adds nuance to sentiment, remind market participants that information origins and narrative trajectories can shape reactions as markets observe oil price action is still adding premium two hours after the initial reaction.Future clarity hinges on whether tensions escalate further or return to the negotiating table. Current moves suggest seriousness on both sides and point toward likely sustained elevated geopolitical risk, and best case? prolonged negotiations.
