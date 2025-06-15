403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RJ: All Flights Operating Normally After Airspace Reopens
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 15 (Petra) – The Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) announced that its flight operations remain unaffected, with all scheduled flights continuing as planned.
In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the RJ said that flights previously diverted from Jordan have resumed their routes to the country following the decision to reopen Jordanian airspace.
Royal Jordanian urged all passengers to check the status of their flights and the latest updates through its official website and mobile application airline reaffirmed its full commitment to passenger safety and to continuing to provide the best possible service under the current circumstances.
The company also called on passengers to proceed to the airport and complete travel procedures at their scheduled times.
Amman, June 15 (Petra) – The Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) announced that its flight operations remain unaffected, with all scheduled flights continuing as planned.
In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the RJ said that flights previously diverted from Jordan have resumed their routes to the country following the decision to reopen Jordanian airspace.
Royal Jordanian urged all passengers to check the status of their flights and the latest updates through its official website and mobile application airline reaffirmed its full commitment to passenger safety and to continuing to provide the best possible service under the current circumstances.
The company also called on passengers to proceed to the airport and complete travel procedures at their scheduled times.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment