RJ: All Flights Operating Normally After Airspace Reopens

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 15 (Petra) – The Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) announced that its flight operations remain unaffected, with all scheduled flights continuing as planned.In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the RJ said that flights previously diverted from Jordan have resumed their routes to the country following the decision to reopen Jordanian airspace.Royal Jordanian urged all passengers to check the status of their flights and the latest updates through its official website and mobile application airline reaffirmed its full commitment to passenger safety and to continuing to provide the best possible service under the current circumstances.The company also called on passengers to proceed to the airport and complete travel procedures at their scheduled times.