ITFC and United Nations ESCAP Launch Central Asia Accelerator under TCCA+ Program to Empower Digital Startups and Boost Regional Exports
(MENAFN- djembe consultants) The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) announce the launch of the Central Asia Accelerator, a strategic capacity-building initiative supporting innovative digital startups and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Central Asia.
The Accelerator is part of the broader “Boosting Exports through Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in Central Asia” project supported by ITFC’s flagship Trade Connect Central Asia+ (TCCA+) Program. The initiative underscores ITFC and ESCAP’s shared commitment to unlocking economic opportunity and fostering regional integration across Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
Delivered by GUIDE, an independent affiliated entity of Gobi Partners, the Central Asia Accelerator is a hybrid three-month program designed to enhance investment readiness, support export growth, and facilitate international market access for digital ventures. The program combines intensive mentorship, market navigation workshops, and capital engagement strategies tailored to regional and global investor expectations.
Key program features include a two-day in-person Investment Readiness Bootcamp in Baku, monthly online mentorship and progress check-ins, regional market expansion workshops, and a sponsored business delegation to JUMPSTARTER 2026 in Hong Kong for top-performing participants. These activities will be delivered in partnership with experienced startup mentors, investment professionals, and regional experts to ensure actionable outcomes for scaling businesses.
Applications for the Central Asia Accelerator are now open. The application deadline is June 25, 2025. Entrepreneurs operating digital businesses in eligible countries are encouraged to apply or nominate candidates via the official website:
The Central Asia Accelerator exemplifies the development impact of the TCCA+ Program, which was launched by ITFC to foster economic cooperation and private sector advancement across six priority Central Asian countries. It continues to serve as a dynamic platform for delivering trade-related technical assistance, cross-border initiatives, and innovation-led growth strategies.
