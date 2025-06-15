Tawfik Eyes Successful Stint With Al Shamal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Egyptian star Akram Tawfik yesterday promised to give his utmost effort and full commitment to help his new club Al Shamal achieve their goals in the upcoming season.

The Qatar Stars League (QSL) side announced the signing of the right-back from Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Thursday, confirming yesterday that the 27-year-old has been roped in for three seasons until 2028, with the possibility of extension.

Tawfik, who made 88 appearances for Al Ahly, was formally introduced at a press conference, where he expressed his delight over the new chapter in his career.

“I feel very happy with my decision to sign with Al Shamal Club, especially after the distinguished reception I received from the club's officials,” he told reporters.

“I hope to be up to the responsibility and fulfill the aspirations of the club's fans, who are expecting a lot from the team next season.”

Al Shamal showed significant improvement in the previous QSL season, finishing in a creditable sixth position after a string of strong performances. Tawfik expressed hope that his arrival will further boost the team's progress.

“Al Shamal is an ambitious club that includes high-level stars with great potential such as Baghdad Bounedjah, Younes Belhanda and other big stars. I will spare no effort to serve and help my new team until it reaches the best possible position,” he said.

On his decision to wear the number 72 jersey, Tawfik said:“I chose this number in appreciation of the number of martyrs among Al Ahly fans who died years ago on the field.”

He also addressed the timing of his departure from Al Ahly, who are currently competing in the FIFA Club World Cup.

“I wish Al Ahly all the best and success in the upcoming Club World Cup. I have previously played in the Club World Cup four times and I believe that my decision at this time is correct from my point of view.”

In another recent development, Al Shamal confirmed the extension of Tunisian player Naim Sliti's contract until 2027. Sliti was originally signed last year for a single season.

The new QSL season is set to kick off on August 14.