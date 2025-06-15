Qatar Set For High-Stakes Return In 2026 As F1 Enters New Era At Lusail

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The 2026 Formula 1 calendar has been officially revealed, confirming the return of the Qatar Grand Prix to the Lusail International Circuit from November 27-29.

Marking the penultimate round of the championship, the race promises high-stakes wheel-to-wheel action as Formula 1 enters a new era.

The 2026 season will mark a revolutionary chapter in Formula 1 history with the introduction of all-new technical regulations.

The next-generation cars will be lighter (768kg vs 800kg), shorter, and narrower, designed to be more agile.

Key innovations include active aerodynamics with movable front and rear wings, increased electrical power output (almost triple the current MGU-K power), and 100% sustainable fuels.

Additionally, the grid will welcome Audi as a new constructor, taking over the current Sauber team - bringing their expertise to the pinnacle of motorsport.

Since its Formula 1 debut in 2021, Qatar has established itself as a premier destination on the championship calendar.

The 5.38km circuit, with its 16 flowing corners and multiple overtaking opportunities, provides an ideal venue for closely contested racing.

The circuit's spectacular floodlighting system creates one of F1's most visually striking night races, set against the backdrop of Lusail's sky.

LIC stands as one of only two venues worldwide to host Formula 1, MotoGP, and the World Endurance Championship.

The facility features an unprecedented 50 pit boxes - more than any other F1 circuit - housed within a 402.1-meter pitlane building that holds the Guinness World Record as the longest motorsport pit lane building at a racetrack.

As teams and drivers prepare for the regulatory changes ahead, the 2025 season continues to deliver thrilling competition.

The current grid features an exciting mix of champions and rising stars, with Max Verstappen leading Red Bull Racing's charge, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton pairing at Ferrari, and Lando Norris spearheading McLaren's resurgence. Mercedes, Aston Martin, Alpine, Williams, RB, Haas, and Kick Sauber complete the competitive field, all vying for crucial points in what could be the final season under the current regulations.

Looking ahead to 2026, Qatar Grand Prix will continue to be a crucial fixture as teams adapt to the new regulations and Audi makes its debut, promising to deliver high-stakes racing under the lights at one of Formula 1's most iconic venues.

Tickets for the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix can be purchased from the circuit's website at .