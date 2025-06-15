Environment Ministry Takes Action Against Illegal Hunting
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), through its Wildlife Protection Department, has identified and addressed a case of illegal hunting activity in the northern region of Qatar, specifically in the area of Shamal Umm Al-Qahab.
In response to the violation, field patrol teams from the ministry promptly took the necessary legal actions against the perpetrators. These efforts form part of the ministry's ongoing commitment to enforcing environmental regulations and preserving the delicate balance of the country's ecosystems.
The ministry emphasised that such measures are crucial for the protection of Qatar's native wildlife and the overall sustainability of its natural habitats. Illegal hunting poses a serious threat to biodiversity, and the authorities remain vigilant in ensuring that environmental laws are upheld across all regions of the country.
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change urges the public to support conservation efforts by reporting any activities that may harm wildlife or disrupt ecological stability. Public cooperation is vital in maintaining the health and resilience of Qatar's environment for future generations.
This latest enforcement action reflects Qatar's firm stance on environmental protection and its dedication to safeguarding the nation's rich biological heritage.
