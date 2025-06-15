Katara Hills Garden Offers Open Spaces To Public For Exercise
Doha, Qatar: Katara Hills garden is one of the most important open spaces that encourage exercise in a calm, aesthetic, and refreshing atmosphere.
Divided into the Southern and Northern Hills spanning around 361,500 sq metres, Katara Hills is considered one of the largest public parks in Doha featuring manmade rolling hills, valleys, peaks, cool meadows and trees.
Katara Hills provides a natural dimension to Katara as a cultural destination well-known for its theatres, concert halls, and art galleries which play host to innumerable cultural events and activities throughout the year.
To the North and South of the Cultural Village Foundation, lie Katara's hills. Lush landscaping, water features, and walking tracks let picnickers and serious walkers alike tackle multiple levels. Climbing atop the hills, catch your breath and the views of the village and the sea beyond, especially as it is aglow at sunset.
Keeping pace with the emerging global culture that emphasises the importance of diversity in human development, Katara Cultural Village is the largest and the most multidimensional cultural project of Qatar.
It is a place where people come together to experience the cultures of the world.
With beautiful theatres, concert halls, exhibition galleries and cutting-edge facilities, Katara aims to become a world leader for multi-cultural activities.
In line with the goals set forward by the Qatar National Vision 2030, Katara serves as a guardian to the heritage and traditions of Qatar and endeavours to spread awareness about the importance of every culture and civilization and as such, Katara hosts international, regional and local festivals, workshops, performances and exhibitions.
