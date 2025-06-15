Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
White House Demands Iran to ‘Give Up’ Nuclear Program

White House Demands Iran to ‘Give Up’ Nuclear Program


2025-06-15 03:01:28
(MENAFN) A high ranking White House representative said Saturday that a tranquil settlement is still attainable amid the escalating friction between Israel and Iran—provided Tehran renounces its atomic armament scheme.

“Whatever happens today cannot be prevented,” the official told a news agency.

“But we have the ability to negotiate a successful peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing. The fastest way for Iran to accomplish peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program,” the official added.

The sultanate of Oman confirmed that the sixth round of indirect U.S.–Iran nuclear discussions, slated for Sunday in Muscat, will not proceed, according to its foreign minister.

Israeli forces struck Iran’s nuclear installations early Friday, eliminating several senior commanders and atomic scientists, and have maintained their offensive since then. Tehran responded with its own counterstrikes.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump implored Iran to embrace a nuclear accord to forestall further assaults.

MENAFN15062025000045017167ID1109675476

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search