Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UK Sends RAF Jets to Middle East

UK Sends RAF Jets to Middle East


2025-06-15 02:50:47
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Saturday that Royal Air Force jets have been dispatched to the Middle East to provide what he described as "contingency support across the region."

According to British news sources, the fighter aircraft are now located close to the zone where Israel and Iran have been trading missile strikes.

During a conversation with journalists en route to the G7 meeting in Canada, Starmer stated that he was unable to reveal further specifics about London's involvement.

"These are obviously operational decisions and the situation is ongoing and developing and therefore I'm not going to get into the precise details," Starmer explained.

He continued by saying, "But we are moving assets, we've already been moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support across the region. So that is happening," indicating that the UK is actively repositioning military resources to respond to the volatile circumstances.

MENAFN15062025000045017167ID1109675463

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search