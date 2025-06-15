403
UK Sends RAF Jets to Middle East
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Saturday that Royal Air Force jets have been dispatched to the Middle East to provide what he described as "contingency support across the region."
According to British news sources, the fighter aircraft are now located close to the zone where Israel and Iran have been trading missile strikes.
During a conversation with journalists en route to the G7 meeting in Canada, Starmer stated that he was unable to reveal further specifics about London's involvement.
"These are obviously operational decisions and the situation is ongoing and developing and therefore I'm not going to get into the precise details," Starmer explained.
He continued by saying, "But we are moving assets, we've already been moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support across the region. So that is happening," indicating that the UK is actively repositioning military resources to respond to the volatile circumstances.
