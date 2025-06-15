403
Gifting your Dad an exotic cruise holiday to the world’s most aspirational destinations
This Father’s Day, move away from cliche gifts that don’t come with a ‘forever’ tag, and instead, shower Dad with the joy of travel, discovery and adventure that will leave sweet memories to last a lifetime and beyond!
From bonding while at sea to waking up to an exciting new destination every day, cruising together lets you explore new cultures, cuisines, people and natural beauty, all with the added perks of unpacking just once.
With Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), you’ll find a cruise to suit every type of Dad — the adventurer, the culture lover or the foodie. Pick your favourite from these three distinct cruise itineraries and make unforgettable holiday memories together.
For the Dad Who Loves Nature and Adventure
Norwegian Bliss: 7-day Alaska cruise itinerary — Dawes Glacier, Ketchikan & Sitka
For the dad who loves the outdoors, wildlife, and nature, this Alaskan cruise is ideal. Norwegian Bliss’s round-trip 7-day journey departs from Seattle each Saturday from through until September 2025. This voyage takes you through Dawes Glacier, Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, and Sitka. Watch whales in their natural habitat from your veranda or the expansive observation lounge on board, touch a glacier up close, breathe in fresh mountain air, go for scenic hikes, and do so much more to relax and connect on this exciting cruise.
For the Dad Who Enjoys Cultural immersion
Norwegian Spirit: 14-day Asia cruise itinerary — Kobe, Jeju, Nagoya & Sapporo
If you have always wanted to explore Asia’s great exotic cultures together, this immersive 14-day cruise sailing from Tokyo to Seoul visits 12 ports and is a dream come true! Highlights include the stunning sights of Kobe, Nagoya, Sapporo, and Jeju Island. Explore iconic cities, historic temples, and the beautiful landscapes of Japan and South Korea. Whether you take a walk through the towering neon-skyscrapers and regal temples or enjoy the magnificent beaches of Jeju Island, this cruise shows you the best of both modern and ancient wonders — the perfect gift for a father-child duo who share a love for learning and adventure!
For the Dad who’s been dreaming of a European getaway
Norwegian Epic: 10-day Greek Isles & Italy cruise itinerary
Does your Dad dream about a European sojourn to experience the art, culture, history and cuisines of this stunning region? This Norwegian Epic 10-day Greek Isles cruise departs f from Rome on 23 July or 12 August 2025 and takes you through the stunning Mediterranean beauties of Santorini, Athens, Mykonos, Florence and Naples. This cruise vacation is sure to tick off his European bucket list — from sunbathing on the pristine beaches of Santorini, exploring the ancient ruins of Athens, to strolling through Catania’s charming markets and grabbing a slice of real-deal pizza in Naples.
