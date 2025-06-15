403
Cellular IoT module revenues grew 13 percent to US$ 6.0 billion in 2024
(MENAFN- Berg Insight) Gothenburg, Sweden – June 13, 2025: According to a new research report from the IoT analyst firm Berg Insight, annual shipments of cellular IoT modules amounted to 514 million units in 2024, up 22 percent from the previous year. Annual sales increased by 13 percent to US$ 6.0 billion in the year. Until 2029, shipments of cellular IoT modules are forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 percent to reach 866 million units.
After the cellular IoT module market declined in 2023 largely due to high inventory levels among customers, the market recovered in 2024 driven by strong demand in China and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region. The European and North American markets however remained comparatively weak as the inventory correction continued, primarily affecting Western module makers. Module sales in these regions picked up at the second half of the year, a trend that is expected to continue throughout 2025.
The five largest cellular module vendors – Quectel, Fibocom, Telit Cinterion, Rolling Wireless and MeiG – held a 71 percent share of the market in terms of revenues. The uncertain geopolitical environment has so far had limited impact on the cellular module vendor landscape as China-based vendors continued to gain market share in the year. Cost have so far outweighed concerns over origin and ownership, though mounting regulatory scrutiny, especially in North America, could gradually shift the balance.
Recent deals such as Fibocom’s divestment of its international module business Rolling Wireless, Quectel’s licensing partnership with Eagle Electronics and Qualcomm’s purchase of Sequans’ 4G LTE IoT product line however reflect growing efforts to navigate an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. The shift has also heightened supply chain stability concerns among some Western IoT solution providers, prompting moves to de-risk their supply chains through dual sourcing or selecting regional alternatives. Nevertheless, scale and cost competitiveness remain decisive factors. With China accounting for about half of all cellular module shipments globally, leading Chinese vendors continue to leverage their domestic scale to drive down costs and maintain pricing advantage in international markets.
About Berg Insight
Berg Insight is a dedicated M2M/IoT market research firm based in Sweden. We have been specialising in all major M2M/IoT verticals such as fleet management, car telematics, smart metering, smart homes, mHealth and industrial M2M since 2004. Our vision is to be the most valuable source of intelligence for our customers. Berg Insight offers numerous market reports, detailed market forecast databases and advisory services. We provide custom research tailored to your requirements including focussed research papers, business case analysis, go-to-market strategies and bespoke market forecasting. We have provided analytical services to 1500 clients in 72 countries on six continents to date. Our customers range from many of the world’s largest mobile operators, IT companies and telecom vendors, to venture capitalists, technology start-ups and specialist consultants.
