Celebrate Father’s Day with Dad Jokes to Earn Yourself a Free Burger & Hops at The Stables
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (June 2025): Father’s Day is just around the corner, and The Stables is turning the mic, and the grill, over to the dads. On Sunday June 15th, which is UK Fath’r’s Day, and Saturday, June 21st, which is UAE Fa’her’s Day, dads who dare to deliver their best (or worst) dad joke on stage will earn themselves a free burger and craft hops combo from the’venue’s global Burgers & Hops Festival menu. The offer is available from 12pm to 5pm on both days, as the welcoming venue seeks out the funniest dads in town.
There’s no better place to treat your dad t’is Father’s Day than The Stables, ’ne of Dubai’s most beloved British gastropubs. With its cosy vintage interiors, welcoming atmosphere, and now its famous Burgers & Hops Festival in full swing, it’s the ideal spot to raise a glass (and a burger) to the man of the hour.
To unlock the free feast, all your dad has to do is get on stage and tell a dad joke. Th’t’s it, simply tell a joke, take a bow, and walk away with one delicious burger and one refreshing craft hops. ’hat’s not saying th’t you’ll win any applause’ but it’ll definitely win you a burger.
The Burgers & Hops Festival, running until June 30th, is a global culinary journey offering 10 outrageously delicious burgers inspired by international flavours, ranging from Japanese Karaage Kimchi to the hearty British Breakfast Burger, all paired with hops from across the world. Each burger is a passport to a new taste adventure, offering something for every palate, whether you like it spicy, sweet, cheesy, or plant-based.
Need to release a bit of steam after all that dad dancing and joke-telling? The Stables has also teamed up with The Smash Room to bring the wildly popular Smash Mobile to the venue every Friday and Saturday in June. Smash some plates, let out a roar, then settle down with your free burger an’ brew. It’s the perfect stress-reliever and an unexpected twist to’your Father’s Day outing.
Don’t wait until the last minute to plan something spe’ial this Father’s Day. Grab your dad, write him a punchline, and bring him down to The Stables for burgers, brews, and b’lly laughs. There’s no better way to say thanks than with a good joke and a great meal, on the house.
