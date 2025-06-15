403
Gold Maintains Bullish Momentum Amid Cooling Inflation and Geopolitical Risks
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Gold prices are maintaining a firm uptrend as the market enters the morning session on June 13, with the precious metal currently trading around $3,430/oz (at the time of writing). This strong rebound reflects a rapidly shifting market landscape, where a confluence of fundamental factors is reigniting gold’s role as a safe-haven asset at the center of capital flows.
One of the most prominent drivers behind go’d’s recent gains is the latest development on the inflation front in the U.S. The May Consumer Price Index (CPI) report indicates a clear cooling of inflationary pressure. Specifically, core CPI rose just 0.1% month-over-month—below the expected 0.—%—while headline CPI also increased by only 0.1%, marking a 2.4% year-over-year rise, which fell short of the 2.5% forecast.
These figures have strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve may pivot toward a more dovish monetary stance sooner than previously anticipated. This is highly significant for gold, as lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold, thereby enhancing its appeal within investment portfolios.
Beyond inflation, recent economic data has also shown signs of weakening. Weekly jobless claims remained elevated at 248,000, indicating a slowdown in the labor market. At the same time, the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose less than expected, suggesting that input cost pressures are also easing. In this context, a rate cut is no longer a distant scenario but increasingly a matter“of …#8221;when,” rath“r t”an “if.”
In addition to economic indicators, gold has responded sensitively to escalating geopolitical tensions. The conflict between Israel and Iran has intensified following a series of retaliatory airstrikes in the Middle East. Meanwhile, negotiations related to Ukra’ne and Iran’s nuclear program remain stalled. These risks are fueling a strong wave of safe-haven demand among investors, with gold emerging as a preferred choice amid growing global uncertainty.
The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) continues to decline, reflecting market sentiment anticipating looser monetary policy. A weaker dollar makes gold more affordable for international investors, further boosting demand for the precious metal.
Taken together, the combination of cooling inflation, softening economic data, escalating geopolitical risks, and a weakening dollar has created an ideal short-term environment for gold to extend its rally. If gold prices can hold above the key psychological threshold of $3,400 and no unexpected hawkish signals emerge from the Fed, the bullish momentum may carry the metal toward higher levels in the near term.
However, in the medium to long term, gold’s trajectory warrants a more cautious evaluation. While the outlook for rate cuts is becoming clearer, the timing and extent of policy easing will depend heavily on actual economic data in the coming months and how effectively the Fed can manage inflation. Additionally, if geopolitical tensions ease or the U.S. dollar stages a recovery, buying interest in gold could diminish.
