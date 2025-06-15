Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Market comments on behalf of Inki Cho Financial Markets Strategist Consultant to Exness


2025-06-15 02:21:04
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 13th June 2025

Gold prices jumped on Friday, soaring past USD 3,400 per ounce and approaching record highs as investors rushed into safe-haven assets amid intensifying geopolitical tensions and rising economic uncertainty.
The rally followed increased tensions in the Middle East as the confrontation between Israel and Iran escalated, raising fears of broader regional spillover. In Eastern Europe, persistent tensions further added to the global risk landscape.
On the economic front, recent US inflation readings reinforced expectations of monetary easing. Both the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index came in softer than anticipated, strengthening the case for at least two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. As a result, US Treasury yields retreated, supporting demand for non-yielding assets like gold.
Meanwhile, uncertainty around US trade policy continues to cloud the outlook. President Trump hinted at possible unilateral actions, potentially fueling demand for gold. Looking ahead, the market may remain vulnerable to developments in the Middle East.

MENAFN15062025006667014463ID1109675429

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search