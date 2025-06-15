403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Market comments on behalf of Inki Cho Financial Markets Strategist Consultant to Exness
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 13th June 2025
Gold prices jumped on Friday, soaring past USD 3,400 per ounce and approaching record highs as investors rushed into safe-haven assets amid intensifying geopolitical tensions and rising economic uncertainty.
The rally followed increased tensions in the Middle East as the confrontation between Israel and Iran escalated, raising fears of broader regional spillover. In Eastern Europe, persistent tensions further added to the global risk landscape.
On the economic front, recent US inflation readings reinforced expectations of monetary easing. Both the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index came in softer than anticipated, strengthening the case for at least two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. As a result, US Treasury yields retreated, supporting demand for non-yielding assets like gold.
Meanwhile, uncertainty around US trade policy continues to cloud the outlook. President Trump hinted at possible unilateral actions, potentially fueling demand for gold. Looking ahead, the market may remain vulnerable to developments in the Middle East.
Gold prices jumped on Friday, soaring past USD 3,400 per ounce and approaching record highs as investors rushed into safe-haven assets amid intensifying geopolitical tensions and rising economic uncertainty.
The rally followed increased tensions in the Middle East as the confrontation between Israel and Iran escalated, raising fears of broader regional spillover. In Eastern Europe, persistent tensions further added to the global risk landscape.
On the economic front, recent US inflation readings reinforced expectations of monetary easing. Both the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index came in softer than anticipated, strengthening the case for at least two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. As a result, US Treasury yields retreated, supporting demand for non-yielding assets like gold.
Meanwhile, uncertainty around US trade policy continues to cloud the outlook. President Trump hinted at possible unilateral actions, potentially fueling demand for gold. Looking ahead, the market may remain vulnerable to developments in the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment