403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
West Bengal Students Shine in NEET UG 2025 with Stellar Performance from Aakash Institute
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, June 14, 2025: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparation services, proudly announces the exceptional performance of its students from West Bengal Centres in NEET UG 2025. State topper of West Bengal Rachit Sinha Chaudhuri, a Two years classroom program student from our Kolkata centre secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 16 with a score of 670 out of 720, followed by Rupayan Pal, with state rank 2, again a student of our One year classroom program has achieved a score of 666 out of 720, earning a spot at AIR 20.
This year, 18 students from AESL’s West Bengal centres have secured ranks within the Top 1000, reinforcing the institute's dominance in the region. In total, 400+ students from Aakash West Bengal centres are expected to gain admission into Government Medical Colleges, a remarkable feat that positions Aakash as the most trusted and result-driven brand in NEET coaching in the state.
Congratulating the achievers Mr Sanjay Khemka, Founder Director, said, “We are extremely proud of our stud’nts’ outstanding performance in NEET 2025. These results highlight the dedication of our students and faculty, and the effectiveness of our scientifically designed curriculum. We wish our students continued success in their medical jo”rney.”
About NEET UG
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is conducted annually by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as the qualifying exam for admission to undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS), AYUSH, and other allied programs in India. It is one of the most competitive entrance examinations in the country, with over 20 lakh aspirants appearing each year.
About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) ’s India’s leading test preparatory company, offering specialized coaching for NEET, JEE, and other competitive exams. With a robust network of over 400+ centres across India and more than 400,000 enrolled students, AESL has built a legacy of excellence for over 36 years. Its experienced faculty, rigorous pedagogy, and use of advanced technology ensure that students receive the best preparation to achieve their academic goals.
This year, 18 students from AESL’s West Bengal centres have secured ranks within the Top 1000, reinforcing the institute's dominance in the region. In total, 400+ students from Aakash West Bengal centres are expected to gain admission into Government Medical Colleges, a remarkable feat that positions Aakash as the most trusted and result-driven brand in NEET coaching in the state.
Congratulating the achievers Mr Sanjay Khemka, Founder Director, said, “We are extremely proud of our stud’nts’ outstanding performance in NEET 2025. These results highlight the dedication of our students and faculty, and the effectiveness of our scientifically designed curriculum. We wish our students continued success in their medical jo”rney.”
About NEET UG
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is conducted annually by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as the qualifying exam for admission to undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS), AYUSH, and other allied programs in India. It is one of the most competitive entrance examinations in the country, with over 20 lakh aspirants appearing each year.
About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) ’s India’s leading test preparatory company, offering specialized coaching for NEET, JEE, and other competitive exams. With a robust network of over 400+ centres across India and more than 400,000 enrolled students, AESL has built a legacy of excellence for over 36 years. Its experienced faculty, rigorous pedagogy, and use of advanced technology ensure that students receive the best preparation to achieve their academic goals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment