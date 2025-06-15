403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gulf Craft Ranks 13th Globally for Superyacht Deliveries Over 30 Meters in 2025
(MENAFN- Grace & Garbo) Dubai, UAE – Gulf Craft, one of the world’s leading fully integrated boat and yacht manufacturers, is proud to announce its placement at 13th position globally for the most superyachts over 30 meters (98 feet) delivered as of May 2025 according to data provided by Boat PRO, the award-winning source of superyacht market intelligence. This milestone solidifies Gulf Craft’s status as a key player in the international superyacht industry.
The strong performance was driven by the growing global appeal of Gulf Craft’s Majesty Yachts and Nomad superyachts. These brands have firmly established themselves in key markets worldwide, offering semi-customed, high-performance vessels known for their innovation, comfort, and craftsmanship. “This achievement is a clear recognition of the global success of our Majesty and Nomad brands,” said Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft Group. “It reflects the strength of our product offering, the trust and satisfaction of our international clientele, and the outstanding efforts of our entire team. We are confident that with the momentum we’ve built, our ranking will continue to improve every coming year.”
As Gulf Craft continues to expand its international footprint and invest in innovation and sustainability, this ranking underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to shaping the future of luxury yachting from the heart of the UAE.
The strong performance was driven by the growing global appeal of Gulf Craft’s Majesty Yachts and Nomad superyachts. These brands have firmly established themselves in key markets worldwide, offering semi-customed, high-performance vessels known for their innovation, comfort, and craftsmanship. “This achievement is a clear recognition of the global success of our Majesty and Nomad brands,” said Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft Group. “It reflects the strength of our product offering, the trust and satisfaction of our international clientele, and the outstanding efforts of our entire team. We are confident that with the momentum we’ve built, our ranking will continue to improve every coming year.”
As Gulf Craft continues to expand its international footprint and invest in innovation and sustainability, this ranking underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to shaping the future of luxury yachting from the heart of the UAE.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment