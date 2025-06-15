403
Netflix releases the legacy trailer and key art for Squid Game Season 3
(MENAFN- Atteline) Coming June 27, 2025
Netflix released the legacy trailer for Squid Game S3. This marks the final trailer to be released ahead of the season finale launching on June 27.
The Key Art of player 456 (Lee Jung-jae) and Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) was also released a day before the trailer.
Logline:
The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed.
Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys®️, becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, once again helms the series as director, writer, and producer. Season 3 stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yu-ri, Chae Kuk-hee, Lee David, Roh Jae-won, and Jun Suk-ho, with special appearance by Park Hee-soon.
WRITER/DIRECTOR: Hwang Dong-hyuk
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Kim Ji-yeon, Hwang Dong-hyuk
PRODUCED BY: Firstman Studio
KEY CAST: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo, Yu-ri, Won Ji-an, Lee Seo-hwan, with Gong Yoo
