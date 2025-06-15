Lightning Strikes Claim Six Lives Across MP In Two Days

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 15 (IANS) A wave of deadly lightning strikes swept across parts of Madhya Pradesh over the weekend, leaving at least six people dead and several others injured, including children and livestock, as unseasonal thunderstorms battered the region.

In Simri Baroda village under Magron police station in Damoh district, a tragic incident unfolded on Saturday evening when three children ventured into the fields to collect mangoes. As the weather turned abruptly, lightning struck the group.

Fourteen-year-old Amit, son of Narayan Ahirwar, and his friends Madan (15) and Anil (17) were caught in the storm. Madan, son of Kamoda Ahirwar, was found unconscious and later declared dead at Hata Civil Hospital, police said. Amit and Anil sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Witnesses reported visible lightning burns on Madan's chest and torn clothing, underscoring the intensity of the strike. Police have initiated an inquest into the incident.

Elsewhere in the state, lightning-related fatalities were reported from Dhar and Maihar districts.

In Dhar's Sardarpur region, three separate incidents claimed the lives of field workers. Vardi Bai of Kumar Rundi village and Sukhram of Naharpura Jolana village were struck while returning from agricultural work.

In Ratakot village under Amjhera police station, 28-year-old Munni Bai, wife of Sohan Singh Damor, also succumbed to a lightning strike while working in the fields.

Authorities have registered cases, and post-mortem examinations were conducted at Sardarpur Hospital.

The Amjhera area witnessed further devastation when lightning struck near the Bakhtawar reservoir, killing seven goats and critically injuring 25-year-old Nitesh, who was tending the animals. He is currently receiving treatment at Amjhera Health Centre, police said.

In Maihar, sudden weather changes brought heavy rain and lightning, resulting in the death of 35-year-old Suraj Rawat of Madai village, who was sheltering under a tree. Additional injuries were reported in nearby villages; 13-year-old Atul Kol and his 23-year-old uncle Mahajan Kol were struck while grazing goats, while Kalpana Singh (32) and 8-year-old Kishan Singh were injured while working in the fields in Sonwari.

All injured individuals were rushed to the Maihar Civil Hospital, where Rawat was declared dead.

Meteorological experts attribute the surge in lightning activity to intense convective storms triggered by high humidity and rising temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued advisories urging people to avoid open fields and shelter under trees during thunderstorms.

On Saturday, a person died in Sehore following a lightning strike.

The 50-year-old man, named Kailash, died in Sehore's Shambhu Khedi village after being struck by lightning while grazing cattle. Two others were injured in the incident and are currently under medical care.