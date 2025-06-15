Ehsan Center Launches Awareness Campaign On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, observed annually on June 15, the Ehsan Center for Empowerment and Elderly Care, in collaboration with the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and Dolphin Energy, announced the launch of an integrated awareness campaign under the slogan (Their Value is High).

The campaign features a special cartoon art exhibition set to open on June 19, 2025, for three days. This exhibition will involve a selection of prominent local artists, serving as a key event to embody the campaign's theme for the year.

Alongside the exhibition, a digital campaign will be launched across social media platforms in cooperation with media personality Khalid Jassim, a presenter on Al Kass TV. This digital initiative will include awareness posts and a series of videos depicting moments experienced by family members with elders, emphasizing that simple, unintended negative actions towards them can profoundly impact their lives. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is a global occasion recognised by the United Nations General Assembly to highlight the importance of protecting older persons from all forms of abuse – psychological, verbal, physical, or neglect – and to foster an environment that respects their dignity and promotes their participation in public life.

The objectives of this year's slogan is to raise community awareness on how to treat elders kindly, promote a culture of respect, appreciation, and inclusion, and empower society to interact positively with them. It also aims to shed light on daily practices that may seem simple but can leave a negative impact.

This day also seeks to motivate various entities – individuals and institutions – to adopt behaviours and initiatives that reinforce the rights of elders and provide them with support and care. It emphasises the importance of integrating them into public life and recognizing their value and positive role in building families and society.

In a statement on this occasion, Dr. Mohammed bin Saif Al Kuwari, Vice-Chairman of the National Human Rights Committee, said:“Every year on June 15, the world celebrates World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, where the world expresses its solidarity with elders, as they are parents and grandparents, deserving of all appreciation and respect. From this standpoint, the NHRC is keen to monitor the challenges faced by elders and include them in its annual reports, accompanied by its recommendations and perspectives.

“The National Human Rights Committee also calls for the enactment of a specific law to protect the rights of elders in Qatar. Therefore, the NHRC collaborates with the Ehsan Center to organize conferences, seminars, and workshops aimed at raising awareness against elder abuse and ensuring they are treated kindly in all fields and areas.”

Manal Ahmed Al Mannai, Executive Director of Ehsan Center, stated:“June 15 marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day; a day designated by the United Nations to promote community awareness of their rights and protect them from abuse. Qatar has given great attention to older persons, honouring them with the title 'Kibar Al Qadar' (Elders of High Esteem) in appreciation of their high status and in recognition of their role in building society. Under the slogan, we at Ehsan Center renew our firm commitment to protecting the rights of elders and enabling them to live in a safe environment.

“Protecting elders is a human and societal duty shared by all sectors. We highly appreciate the role of our partners in supporting this journey, especially the NHRC, which represents one of the most prominent supporters of the Center's efforts in promoting their rights and combating all forms of abuse. Raising awareness about this issue is not just an annual occasion; it is an ongoing commitment. We at Ehsan Center will continue, God willing, to carry this message with determination and sincerity, because elders deserve all our appreciation, care, and respect.”