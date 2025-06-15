MECC Takes Adequate Measures To Preserve Biodiversity In 2025 First Quarter

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Wildlife Development Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) has released its achievements for the first quarter of 2025, underscoring its unwavering commitment to protecting biodiversity and promoting environmental sustainability through effective programmes and initiatives.

The Department continues its efforts in developing policies that support the preservation of ecosystems and achieve a sustainable environmental balance. The report showcases significant progress across various areas of wildlife and natural resource management.

The department has undertaken several key actions to foster the growth and protection of native flora.

Specifically, 40 Ghawif trees were removed. Additionally, 153 developmental projects were evaluated for their impact on wildlife. The department cultivated 1,642 wild trees and propagated 670 wild and marine plants. Furthermore, 70 wild trees were successfully relocated to fenced enclosures (meadows), and 43 permits were issued for initiating work in areas with natural vegetation cover (wild areas).

To monitor these efforts, 117 field visits were conducted to fenced enclosures and wild cultivation sites.

Efforts in wild animal life development focus on regulating trade, protecting species, and monitoring.

The department also issued 185 CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) re-export certificates and 680 CITES import certificates for wild birds and animals.

In terms of movement, 2,240 transit permits were issued, and 71 requests for registering dangerous animals and creatures were processed.

The Natural Resources section has focused on regulating activities related to crushers and quarries to minimize environmental impact. During this period, 23 backfill transportation permits were renewed, and 39 backfill screening unit permits were also renewed. Four new quarry permit applications were received. Field visits to sites totalled 149, and 57 mobile crusher installation permits were renewed.

The department recorded six violations related to crushers, quarries, and other activities. Furthermore, 11 backfill transportation permits were issued, and one backfill screening unit permit was also issued. The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change reaffirms its commitment to these vital programmes, which are integral to achieving the nation's environmental goals and ensuring a sustainable future.