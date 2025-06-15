Advanced Protocols Put Qatar's Pre-Hospital Care On Par With World-Class Standards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The system implemented by the Ambulance Service at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), which connects ambulances directly with receiving hospitals and enables the transmission of live medical data from the field to the emergency department, represents a major advancement in the transformation of emergency medical services in Qatar.

This innovative approach ensures better preparedness and faster treatment for incoming patients, particularly in critical cases.

Assistant Executive Director of the Ambulance Service at HMC, Ali Darwish highlighted the transformative nature of the initiative in a Qatar TV programme.

“What we've achieved is the second phase in the ambulance journey - not just transporting the patient, but creating a medical bridge to the hospital before the patient even arrives,” he explained.

“We've enabled paramedics to transmit real-time vital signs and clinical updates at the push of a button, so the medical team at the hospital is fully prepared upon arrival.”



This advancement is especially crucial for time-sensitive emergencies, such as heart attacks. In such cases, the cardiac catheterization unit at Heart Hospital can now be activated in advance, allowing patients to bypass the emergency room and proceed directly to treatment.

“This used to be a critical time loss,” Darwish noted.“Now, all the communication and medical briefings happen while en route.”

Darwish also emphasized the importance of prioritizing cases efficiently, especially in a growing population exceeding 3 million. Emergency calls are now handled by certified paramedics trained in international protocols who utilize computerized systems to triage each case accurately.

Depending on the situation, ambulances are dispatched rapidly, sent in standard mode, or callers are guided to the nearest appropriate health facility.

At the core of this system is a sophisticated triage algorithm displayed on the dispatcher's screen, helping the paramedic classify each case using medical indicators rather than subjective judgment.

This ensures that life-threatening cases are given immediate attention while resources are used more efficiently for less urgent situations. The ambulance service is also expanding its national coverage to match the rapid urban development across Qatar.“One of our key goals is to ensure that no area is left without prompt emergency access,” Darwish said.

“We are working to enhance our fleet, deploy ambulances strategically across all regions, and ensure rapid response times across the entire country.”

Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, this effort reflects the country's broader commitment to improving social infrastructure and public health.“This isn't just a technical upgrade - it's about raising the standard of life,” Darwish stated.“Ambulance services must evolve alongside population growth and urban expansion to maintain high-quality care.”

Furthermore, HMC is investing heavily in continuous training for its paramedics to keep pace with international standards.

Staff regularly attend global conferences, exchange expertise with leading emergency systems abroad, and receive hands-on training in the latest technologies and treatment techniques.“Modern equipment is vital, but equally important is having professionals who know how to use it to save lives,” he said.

“Our vision is for the ambulance to be seen not as a simple transport vehicle, but as a mobile emergency care unit - a hospital on wheels,” Darwish concluded.“From the moment the call is received to the patient's arrival at the hospital, we aim to deliver seamless, integrated, and expert care that meets the highest global standards.”