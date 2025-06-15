Awqaf Ministry Opens 1,050-Person Capacity Mosque In Al Khor City
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Mosques Management Department, inaugurated the Sultan bin Ali Al-Ali Al-Maadeed Mosque in Al Khor city.
The mosque is situated on a spacious plot of land measuring 5,676 square metres and has two residences for imams attached to it.
The opening of the new mosque, which was endowed by Ali bin Sultan bin Ali Al-Ali Al-Maadeed - may Allah reward him - aims for it to be a beacon of worship, bustling with prayer, remembrance, and Quran recitation.
This initiative is part of the Ministry's plan to expand the number of mosques and develop them across all regions of the state, keeping pace with urban growth and population increase, in line with the country's National Vision 2030.
The blessed act undertaken by the generous endower is considered one of the greatest acts of devotion. It is an ongoing charity that overflows with ceaseless reward and blessings. We ask Allah Almighty to accept this blessed endowment and make it a treasure for him in the balance of his good deeds.
The new mosque, a grand mosque numbered (M.S 1432), includes a main prayer hall accommodating 950 male worshippers, in addition to a hall for women accommodating 100 female worshippers.
The mosque features a spacious ablution area, along with a large number of public parking spaces, some of which are designated for people with disabilities, with organized entry and exit points. A tall minaret rises above the mosque.
The Ministry's Engineering Affairs Department is responsible for providing the needs of the country's regions for mosques and prayer areas, supplying regions with temporary mosques and overseeing their preservation, preparing the annual plan for the maintenance of mosques and imams' residences in coordination with relevant authorities.
It is overseeing the preparation and implementation of construction and maintenance works for mosques, supervising mosque and imam residence construction projects owned by endowments in terms of designs, technical and engineering specifications, and implementation, and creating a database of mosques, prayer areas, and their staff.
The website of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs offers a feature to geographically search for mosque locations using the global navigation system through accurate and specific maps that facilitate access to mosque locations in all cities within the state.
