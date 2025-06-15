403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Vows Helping De-escalate Israel, Iran War
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s head of state, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held a telephone conversation with U.S. Leader Donald Trump on Saturday, during which he expressed Ankara’s willingness "to do everything it can to prevent uncontrolled escalation of the tension" involving Israel and Iran.
According to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the two presidents exchanged views on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as other regional and global concerns.
Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye is attentively observing the rising hostilities between Tehran and Tel Aviv, highlighting that it considers diplomatic discussions over Iran’s nuclear program as "the only way" to reach a peaceful outcome.
He also "expressed support for the US position that nuclear negotiations should continue to resolve the issue," aligning himself with Washington’s approach to settling the standoff through continued dialogue.
Meanwhile, Trump once again called on Iran to come to an agreement regarding its nuclear activities, warning that time may be running out to do so.
However, the sixth round of indirect discussions between Tehran and Washington, which was set to take place on Sunday in Muscat, was unexpectedly cancelled.
This diplomatic setback followed an Israeli offensive on Friday targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, resulting in the deaths of several high-ranking commanders and prominent scientists.
These strikes have since persisted, prompting Iran to carry out counterattacks in response.
According to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the two presidents exchanged views on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as other regional and global concerns.
Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye is attentively observing the rising hostilities between Tehran and Tel Aviv, highlighting that it considers diplomatic discussions over Iran’s nuclear program as "the only way" to reach a peaceful outcome.
He also "expressed support for the US position that nuclear negotiations should continue to resolve the issue," aligning himself with Washington’s approach to settling the standoff through continued dialogue.
Meanwhile, Trump once again called on Iran to come to an agreement regarding its nuclear activities, warning that time may be running out to do so.
However, the sixth round of indirect discussions between Tehran and Washington, which was set to take place on Sunday in Muscat, was unexpectedly cancelled.
This diplomatic setback followed an Israeli offensive on Friday targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, resulting in the deaths of several high-ranking commanders and prominent scientists.
These strikes have since persisted, prompting Iran to carry out counterattacks in response.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment