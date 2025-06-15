Mild Weather Continues, Gradual Warming Expected Through Wednesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 15 (Petra) -- The Kingdom will experience mild and stable weather conditions over the coming days, with temperatures gradually rising through midweek, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Sunday, temperatures are expected to remain within seasonal averages. The weather will be mild over the highlands and plains, relatively hot in the desert regions, and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds are forecast over the northern and central parts of the Kingdom, while moderate northwesterly winds are expected to become active at intervals, particularly in desert areas.Similar conditions are forecast for Monday. Temperatures will remain steady, with mild weather over the highlands and plains, relatively hot conditions in the desert, and continued heat in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low clouds will persist in the northern and central regions, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may become occasionally active.On Tuesday, a slight rise in temperatures is expected. Most areas will see mild to warm weather, while the desert regions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience hotter conditions. Winds will continue to blow from the northwest at moderate speeds, with occasional gusts.By Wednesday, another slight increase in temperatures is anticipated. The weather will become relatively hot across most of the Kingdom, with high temperatures continuing in the desert areas, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Northwesterly winds will remain moderate, with intermittent activity in eastern and desert regions.On Sunday, temperatures across the Kingdom are expected to vary significantly by region. In East Amman, highs will reach 31 C with lows around 20 C, while West Amman will see a slightly cooler range of 29 C to 18 C.The northern highlands will record temperatures between 26 C and 19 C, and the Sharah highlands will range from 27 C to 16 C. Desert areas are forecast to be hotter, with highs of 36 C and lows of 21 C.In the plains, temperatures will range from 30 C to 20 C. The northern Jordan Valley will see highs of 37 C and lows of 21 C, while the southern Jordan Valley will experience warmer conditions, reaching 39 C during the day and 24 C at night.Temperatures around the Dead Sea are expected to range from 38 C to 23 C, and similar conditions are forecast for the Gulf of Aqaba, with a high of 39 C and a low of 23 C.