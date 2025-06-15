Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pres. Trump Warns Iran Against Targeting US Interests In Region


2025-06-15 02:03:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 15 (KUNA) -- President Donald Trump warned Iran against targeting US interests in the Middle East region, saying that any missile attacks would be met by brute force.
In a statement on Truth Social late Sunday, Trump said, "The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran... If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before."
He called on Tehran to return to negotiation table, adding that it would be unchallenging to reach a ceasefire between Iran and the Israeli occupation to end the bloodshed between them.
The latest round of Iranian missile attack on the Israeli occupation was the heaviest, causing damage to infrastructure and residential buildings in Tel Aviv and Haifa as well as resulting in casualties. (end)
