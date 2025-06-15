403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pres. Trump Warns Iran Against Targeting US Interests In Region
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 15 (KUNA) -- President Donald Trump warned Iran against targeting US interests in the Middle East region, saying that any missile attacks would be met by brute force.
In a statement on Truth Social late Sunday, Trump said, "The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran... If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before."
He called on Tehran to return to negotiation table, adding that it would be unchallenging to reach a ceasefire between Iran and the Israeli occupation to end the bloodshed between them.
The latest round of Iranian missile attack on the Israeli occupation was the heaviest, causing damage to infrastructure and residential buildings in Tel Aviv and Haifa as well as resulting in casualties. (end)
amm
In a statement on Truth Social late Sunday, Trump said, "The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran... If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before."
He called on Tehran to return to negotiation table, adding that it would be unchallenging to reach a ceasefire between Iran and the Israeli occupation to end the bloodshed between them.
The latest round of Iranian missile attack on the Israeli occupation was the heaviest, causing damage to infrastructure and residential buildings in Tel Aviv and Haifa as well as resulting in casualties. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment