Sri Lanka Welcomes Over 43,000 Tourists In Early June

Dhaka: Sri Lanka's tourism industry continues its upward trajectory, with more than 43,000 international visitors arriving in the first 13 days of June. This brings the total number of arrivals for the year to over 940,000, reflecting renewed global interest in the island nation.

The consistent growth is attributed to targeted promotional campaigns, improved connectivity, and increased stability, positioning Sri Lanka as a key destination in the South Asian travel landscape.

According to the latest data released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), a total of 43,227 visitors arrived between 1 to 13 June, bringing the year-to-date (YTD) total to 940,006 travellers.

The top tourist-generating markets for June so far include India, UK, and China. Although SLTDA forecasts an influx of 148,695 tourists for the month, industry analysts said observing the average arrival trends it was unlikely.

They also pointed out that the industry has not surpassed 150,000 monthly arrivals or met its monthly targets since March.

India remains the largest single source market YTD, contributing 167,981 visitors. Russia follows with 112,043 arrivals, the UK with 83,561, Germany with 67,162 and China with 58,336 visitors.

Sri Lanka Tourism aims to attract 2.3 million visitors and generate over $ 4 billion in income for 2024.

