Bigg Boss 19: 14 Celebs Reportedly Approached For Salman Khan's Show Here's The Full List

Salman Khan's controversial TV show, Bigg Boss 19, is creating a buzz. Speculation is rife about the participants. Meanwhile, the names of 14 potential contestants have surfaced.

Bigg Boss 19 is already in the news with back-to-back updates. This controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is expected to start in July. However, it has not been officially confirmed yet.

According to reports, the makers have started approaching many celebrities from the Bollywood and television industry. Many names are still in the early stages of discussion, while some may soon sign the show's contract.

Meanwhile, a tentative list of 14 names has surfaced, who have been approached for Bigg Boss 19. These names are Alisha Panwar, Raj Kundra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Krishna Shroff, Flying Beast, Munmun Dutta, Faisal Shaikh, Apoorva Mukhija, Daisy Shah, Khushi Dubey, Ram Kapoor, Gautam Kapoor, Arishfa Khan.

The list of 14 contestants for Bigg Boss 19 that is going viral in the media has not been confirmed by the makers. It is being told that the final list of participants will be revealed just a week before the premiere.

Salman Khan is once again ready to return as the host in Bigg Boss 19. At the same time, production house Endemol Shine India is gearing up to bring another season of high-voltage drama. Salman will start shooting the promo by the end of June.