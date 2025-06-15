Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Air Force lunches attacks on key gas facilities in Iran

2025-06-15 01:59:33
(MENAFN) Israel has launched widespread aerial strikes across multiple regions in Iran, focusing on crucial energy infrastructure and nuclear sites, according to reports citing Israeli sources. The air campaign reportedly includes attacks on gas installations in Bandar Abbas—a strategic location near the Strait of Hormuz—as well as on the nuclear facility located in Isfahan, and other sites in Tehran.

An unnamed Israeli official was quoted as saying, “the Israeli Air Force is launching extensive attacks on key gas facilities in Bandar Abbas, which overlooks the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear facility in Isfahan, and additional targets in the capital, Tehran.”

Despite the scale of the operation, the Israeli military has not released any formal confirmation or statement regarding the offensive.

Meanwhile, Iranian media with close affiliations to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that Israeli forces carried out significant air raids on Tehran, as well as in several provinces including Hormozgan, Kermanshah, West Azerbaijan, Lorestan, and Khuzestan. In response, Iranian air defense systems were reportedly activated to intercept the incoming attacks.

Iranian state television warned that a “massive and devastating” counterstrike would be launched against Israel within hours.

As tensions escalate rapidly, a senior emergency official in Israel was cited by local broadcasters as stating, “we are on maximum alert and facing an unprecedented scenario in Israel.”

