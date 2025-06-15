Shanaya Kapoor Shares A Glimpse From The First Day Of Workshop For 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'
Taking to social media, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the first day of her workshop, giving a sneak peek into her journey as she steps into the world of cinema. On Sunday, Shanaya posted a video on Instagram and captioned it,“First day of workshop for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with the best best bestttttt @rachitsingh08.” In the clip, Kapoor is seen sitting on a couch with a mask on her face. Upon removing it, she screams with excitement.
Last week, the makers released the teaser from the upcoming film on social media. The teaser offered a glimpse into a delicate and emotional love story built on silence, music, and unspoken bonds. In less than a minute, it introduced the journey of a blind musician, played by Vikrant Massey, who crossed paths with a passionate theatre artiste, portrayed by Shanaya Kapoor. What began as a fleeting meeting gradually unfolded into a soulful connection, conveyed through quiet moments, exchanged glances, and a shared rhythm. The teaser ended on a poignant note with Massey's character expressing,“Love is blind.”
Speaking about the film, Shanaya Kapoor, who plays a visually impaired girl in the movie, shared,“This film has been an incredibly emotional journey for me. Being on set with such an amazing director, Santosh sir, and a talented cast like Vikrant made it all the more special-their support and energy brought so much heart to the process.”
Directed by Santosh Singh, 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' will see Shanaya paired opposite Vikrant Massey. The upcoming romantic comedy draws inspiration from Ruskin Bond's beloved short story, "The Eyes Have It." Backed by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the project is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.
Scheduled for release on July 11, the film marks Mini Films' second collaboration with Vikrant Massey, following their previous partnership on the remake of“Forensic.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment