Ukrainian Stabbed In Berlin Over Native Language

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A 51-year-old Ukrainian man was targeted in a knife attack while walking a dog in a Berlin park.

This was reported by the Berlin police, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that the attack occurred on Saturday morning in the Charlottenburg-Nord district.

"According to tentative reports, a 51-year-old man was walking his dog in the Jungfernheide park at around 6:40. He said as he was giving the dog commands in Ukrainian, two unidentified individuals asked him about his nationality. After he replied that he was Ukrainian, one of them stabbed him in the stomach," the report says.

EU extends temporary protection for displaced Ukrainians until March 4, 2027

Both attackers fled. The wounded Ukrainian was hospitalized. The injuries are not life-threatening.

A specialized police department in Berlin is investigating the case.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, three men who have organized a surveillance operation against a Ukrainian veteran were detained in Germany. The group are suspected of spying for Russia.