Ukrainian Stabbed In Berlin Over Native Language
This was reported by the Berlin police, Ukrinform saw.
It is noted that the attack occurred on Saturday morning in the Charlottenburg-Nord district.
"According to tentative reports, a 51-year-old man was walking his dog in the Jungfernheide park at around 6:40. He said as he was giving the dog commands in Ukrainian, two unidentified individuals asked him about his nationality. After he replied that he was Ukrainian, one of them stabbed him in the stomach," the report says.Read also: EU extends temporary protection for displaced Ukrainians until March 4, 2027
Both attackers fled. The wounded Ukrainian was hospitalized. The injuries are not life-threatening.
A specialized police department in Berlin is investigating the case.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, three men who have organized a surveillance operation against a Ukrainian veteran were detained in Germany. The group are suspected of spying for Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment