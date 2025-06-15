Trump Tells Putin His War Should End
Trump took to his social network Truth Social to comment on the conversation, Ukrinform reports.
"President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well," the U.S. president wrote.
According to Trump, the conversation lasted nearly an hour.
"Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine, but that will be for next week," Trump noted.
The U.S. president added that Putin "is doing the planned prisoner swaps".
“He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end,” Donald Trump noted.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin had a phone call with the U.S. president on Saturday.
