Ukraine Boosts Demined Land By 50% As Clearance Efforts Accelerate
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense , according to Ukrinform.
As of early June, 108 certified mine action operators are active in Ukraine, according to the Ministry.
At a roundtable discussion, Colonel Oleh Shuvarskyi, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety of the Ministry of Defense, stated that Ukraine now has five national standards in the field of mine action, and the quality control process for demining has significantly intensified.
The Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with other agencies, is taking measures to increase the number of quality assurance teams for demining.
“Since the beginning of 2025, inspections have already been conducted at 241 sites, covering a total area of 32 square kilometers,” Shuvarskyi noted.
However, he also pointed out that 139,000 square kilometers of land in Ukraine are potentially contaminated with explosive ordnance, including 14,000 km2 of water bodies.
Due to ongoing hostilities, humanitarian demining efforts can currently only be carried out on 31,000 km2 of territory.
The roundtable was organized by the All-Ukrainian Union of Humanitarian Demining Sappers. Participants included members of parliament, representatives from the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Economy, State Emergency Service, Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, scholars, independent experts, and mine action operators.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in May, farmers who applied to the state compensation program for demining agricultural land regained access to around 660 hectares of demined fields.
