General Staff Reports 98 Attacks On Ukraine's Defense Positions, Fighting Ongoing On Six Fronts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian Defense Forces' positions 98 times. Battles are still ongoing in six frontline sectors, with the most intense fighting reported in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Kursk sectors.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , with an operational update as of 16:00 on Saturday, June 14, according to Ukrinform.

Russian troops shelled Ukraine's border areas with artillery. Under enemy fire were, in particular, Halahanivka in Chernihiv region; Hirky, Prokhody, Turiya, Uhroidy, and Bratenytsia in Sumy region

Airstrikes were carried out by the invaders on the areas of Medvedivka and Velyka Pysarivka.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian troops attempted to advance toward Ukrainian positions near Kamianka, and toward Lyptsi and Krasne Pershe. Two attacks have been repelled, while one clash is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to advance toward Holubivka.

In the Lyman sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Yampolivka and the Serebrianskyi Forest, toward Olhivka, Novyi Mir, Torske, and Shandryholove. Five attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Russian troops attempted to push toward Hryhorivka. The attack was repelled by Ukrainian forces.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Russian forces launched five assaults toward Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy carried out eight assault actions against Ukrainian positions near Dyliivka and Toretsk, and toward Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka. Five attacks were repelled; three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Russian invaders launched 35 attacks against Ukrainian positions near Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, and Orikhove, advancing toward Myrne, Novoukrainka, Muravka, and Oleksiivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 27 of these attacks.

An airstrike was also recorded in the Krynycha area.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Russians launched 14 attacks near Rozlyv, Bahatyr, and Novosilka, as well as toward Shevchenko and Vilne Pole. Eleven of these were repelled; battles continue.

In the Huliaipole sector , Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Huliaipole and Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv sector , an airstrike was carried out in the area of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russian forces attempted to advance near the Antonivskyi Bridge. The Ukrainian defenders repelled the attack.

In the Kursk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks, with two engagements ongoing. Russian forces in this sector used nine guided aerial bombs and conducted 143 artillery strikes, one of which involved multiple launch rocket systems.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors of the front.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops denied Russian claims of having allegedly captured the village of Dvorichna in Kharkiv region.