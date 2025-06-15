Yuri Andrukhovych Makes Shortlist For Neustadt International Prize For Literature
This was reported on the website of the award organizer, World Literature Today, and confirmed by Ukrinform.
The Neustadt Prize comes with a $50,000 cash award, and the nominees for the 2026 prize are:
·Yuri Andrukhovych (Ukraine), Set Change
·Elif Batuman (USA), The Possessed
·Mei-mei Berssenbrugge (USA), A Treatise on Stars
·Robert Olen Butler (USA), Had a Good Time
·Safia Elhillo (USA/Sudan), The January Children
·Mathias Énard (France), Tell Them of Battles, Kings, and Elephants
·Ibrahim Nasrallah (Palestine), Time of White Horses
·Yoko Tawada (Japan/Germany), The Emissary
·Jesmyn Ward (USA), Sing, Unburied, Sing
The winner will be announced on October 21, 2025, during the Neustadt Lit Fest, scheduled for October 20–22.Read also: Photos of war: world's first gallery train debuts in Odesa
The Neustadt Prize, first awarded in 1970, is the first international literary award of such scale in the United States. It is awarded every two years for outstanding achievements in literature.
The 2024 Neustadt Prize laureate was Mauritian author Ananda Devi.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Eero Balk, a Finnish translator, won the 2024 Drahomán Prize for his translation of The Staircase by Ukrainian author Yevheniia Kuznetsova.
Illustrative photo: wikipedia/Liltappinjen / Jen Rickard Blair
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment