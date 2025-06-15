Yuri Andrukhovych Makes Shortlist For Neustadt International Prize For Literature

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian poet, writer, and translator Yuri Andrukhovych has been shortlisted for the 2026 Neustadt International Prize for Literature, one of the most prestigious American literary awards.

This was reported on the website of the award organizer, World Literature Today, and confirmed by Ukrinform.

The Neustadt Prize comes with a $50,000 cash award, and the nominees for the 2026 prize are:

·Yuri Andrukhovych (Ukraine), Set Change

·Elif Batuman (USA), The Possessed

·Mei-mei Berssenbrugge (USA), A Treatise on Stars

·Robert Olen Butler (USA), Had a Good Time

·Safia Elhillo (USA/Sudan), The January Children

·Mathias Énard (France), Tell Them of Battles, Kings, and Elephants

·Ibrahim Nasrallah (Palestine), Time of White Horses

·Yoko Tawada (Japan/Germany), The Emissary

·Jesmyn Ward (USA), Sing, Unburied, Sing

The winner will be announced on October 21, 2025, during the Neustadt Lit Fest, scheduled for October 20–22.

The Neustadt Prize, first awarded in 1970, is the first international literary award of such scale in the United States. It is awarded every two years for outstanding achievements in literature.

The 2024 Neustadt Prize laureate was Mauritian author Ananda Devi.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Eero Balk, a Finnish translator, won the 2024 Drahomán Prize for his translation of The Staircase by Ukrainian author Yevheniia Kuznetsova.

Illustrative photo: wikipedia/Liltappinjen / Jen Rickard Blair