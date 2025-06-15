Netanyahu Says Israel Dealt 'Serious Damage' To Iran's Nuclear Facilities, Announces More Strikes
According to The Times of Israel , he made the statement in a video address on Saturday, as reported by Ukrinform.
“We have also struck a group of leading scientists who were managing these [nuclear] projects,” Netanyahu added.
According to him, these strikes have delayed Iran's nuclear program by several years.
The head of the Israeli government also noted that there is a serious threat from Iranian ballistic missiles, and Israel is depriving the Islamic Republic of Iran of the ability to produce such weapons.
Netanyahu declared that in the near future, Israeli Air Force planes will strike targets in Tehran.
“Very soon, you will see Israeli Air Force planes over Tehran's skies. We will hit every target of the ayatollah regime,” he said, adding that the strikes carried out so far are nothing compared to what is coming in the next few days.Read also: Tusk: Escalation between Israel , Iran could destabilize entire world
As reported by Ukrinform, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched an aerial military campaign targeting Iran's nuclear program, carrying out airstrikes on dozens of sites linked to nuclear development and other military facilities.
In response, Iran launched a massive retaliatory missile strike.
