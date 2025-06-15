MENAFN - UkrinForm) Due to Kremlin policies, Russia loses approximately 1% of its scientists every year.

This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine , according to Ukrinform.

“Such a rate of 'brain drain' has not been recorded since the late 1990s,” the agency noted.

According to intelligence data, over the past six years more than 60,000 researchers have left Russia, with the highest losses in the fields of physics, computer science, astronomy, and mathematics. The main destinations for emigration have been Germany, the United States, Switzerland, and more recently Armenia, the UAE, and Kazakhstan.

The reason for fleeing abroad is that Russian scientists are being physically eliminated, imprisoned, or unjustly persecuted.

Among the deceased are the developer of the Iskander missile system, a specialist from the Mars experimental design bureau, and a candidate of technical sciences who became a victim of“black realtors.” Those sentenced include, for instance, a 77-year-old physicist for“high treason” and a hydrologist for“murders committed 20 years ago.”

“The scientific community in the Russian Federation is sinking into isolation, fear, and degradation. The Kremlin's policy is systematically destroying science,” the intelligence service stated.

Police seize nearly UAH 20 billion worth of Russian property in Ukraine

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian authorities are attempting to conceal the true scale of the economic downturn caused by the war in Ukraine, and are sustaining the economy using the last of their reserves.