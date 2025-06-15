Neither Ukraine Nor Israel Trusts US - Hodges

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The recent stun operations executed by Ukraine and Israel targeting military facilities on their adversaries' soil indicate that both countries no longer trust the United States.

The opinion was expressed in a comment to Ukrinform by U.S. Army General (retired) Ben Hodges.

Hodges noted that he is not aware of the exact consequences of the massive escalation between Israel and Iran, including in terms of military assistance to Ukraine, but he drew three conclusions from these events.

“Number one, the Israelis also don't trust the Trump administration because I think they did not ask permission and notify the Trump administration right before this happened. Same as the Ukrainians not doing this right before Operation Spiderweb,” Hodges noted.

He noted that he does not blame Israel for doing so, but emphasized that it is bad for the United States.

At the same time, Hodges expressed hope that the U.S. will still support Israel and help them“finish the job.” Now there is a chance to get rid of not only Iran's nuclear potential, but also of the regime, now that it is weakened, which Hodges believes is what most Persians want.

Another lesson from the Israeli strikes was that Russia“did zero” to help Iran.

“Russia demonstrated once again it is not a reliable ally,” the general emphasized.

He recalled that Iran had provided Russia with military assistance, although it is unclear whether Tehran is doing so now, and if so, in what numbers.

When asked if the U.S. considers it necessary to help get rid of the Russian regime, Hodges replied: " Unfortunately, not this administration. They they've made it clear that they don't they don't care about, Ukraine, and, and, also, they don't care as much about Europe."

Regarding the prospects for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Europe, the former commander of U.S. ground forces in Europe does not rule out such a possibility, but not this year.

"I think potentially it could happen, but I don't think it's going to happen this year," he stressed.

As reported, the Israel Defense Forces launched an aerial campaign against the Iran's nuclear program, launching air strikes on dozens of targets related to nuclear development and other military facilities. Tehran retaliated by launching missiles at Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday announced more strikes against Iran.

