SBU Posts Exclusive Footage From Today's POW Swap

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine released an exclusive video showing the latest round of the exchange of prisoners of war with Russia and repatriation of bodies, including of the fallen soldiers, completed on June 14.

Footage was published by the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.

"The life of every Ukrainian is of the highest value," the SBU emphasizes.

The return of Ukraine's defenders from Russian captivity is the result of the efforts by of the Joint Center for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized bodies, which acted on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The repatriation measures were carried out as a result of the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other elements of Ukraine's security and defense sector.

Thanks to the use of specialized carriages provided by Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's national rail operator, the bodies will be quickly delivered to forensic labs for further identification.

The SBU expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for the assistance provided.

As Ukrinform reported, on June 14, the fourth prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and Russia within this week. In particular, soldiers who had been in Russian captivity since 2022, those who were considered missing, were brought back.

Most of the service members released as a result of the latest swap are officers.

Another stage of repatriation of bodies also took place on June 14. Ukraine received another 1,200 bodies, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.