Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said the Kremlin boss had a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, June 14.

Radio Svoboda

As per Ushakov, the call lasted 50 minutes. This was their fifth official conversation since Trump took office less than six months ago.

The Kremlin aide said Putin had briefed Trump on the implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on June 2.

Ushakov added that Trump once again emphasized his interest in having the Russo-Ukrainian“conflict” end quickly.

Putin, in turn, said Russia was ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22. Putin and Trump also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Newsmax that the current dialogue between the United States and Russia resembles a warm conversation, which will not help stop Russian aggression as dictator Vladimir Putin is demonstrating readiness for de-escalation in order to avoid sanctions, not to end the war.