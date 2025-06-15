Kremlin Says Putin Spoke With Trump, Discussed Ukraine
Ukrinform reported this with reference to Radio Svoboda .
As per Ushakov, the call lasted 50 minutes. This was their fifth official conversation since Trump took office less than six months ago.
The Kremlin aide said Putin had briefed Trump on the implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on June 2.
Ushakov added that Trump once again emphasized his interest in having the Russo-Ukrainian“conflict” end quickly.Read also: U.S. should change its tone in talks with Russia – Zelensky
Putin, in turn, said Russia was ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22. Putin and Trump also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East.Read also: Trump can stop Putin's aggression - Zelensky
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Newsmax that the current dialogue between the United States and Russia resembles a warm conversation, which will not help stop Russian aggression as dictator Vladimir Putin is demonstrating readiness for de-escalation in order to avoid sanctions, not to end the war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment