Hegseth Explains U.S. Move To Send To Middle East Anti-Drone Tech Intended For Ukraine
The Defense Secretary expressed his position, speaking with Fox News , Ukrinform reports.
Earlier this week, Hegseth attended a congressional hearing, where one of the questions he was asked was whether the U.S. moved some anti-drone systems from Ukraine to the Middle East.Read also: US House Appropriations Committee rejects $300M in aid for Ukraine
"I answered, 'Yes, we did.' We are using all assets available to protect our people, in that region and around the world, because it is a different landscape in defense these days,” said the Pentagon chief.
He added that small unmanned systems can apparently pose a major threat.Read also: U.S. General: Ukraine is teaching the world a lot
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in early June, The Wall Street Journal wrote the Donald Trump administration was redirecting critical anti-drone defense technology products intended for Ukraine to American forces in the Middle East.
