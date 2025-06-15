Hegseth Explains U.S. Move To Send To Middle East Anti-Drone Tech Intended For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth explained why the United States redirected critical anti-drone defense technology products initially intended for Ukraine's Armed Forces to American troops deployed in the Middle East.

The Defense Secretary expressed his position, speaking with Fox News , Ukrinform reports.

Earlier this week, Hegseth attended a congressional hearing, where one of the questions he was asked was whether the U.S. moved some anti-drone systems from Ukraine to the Middle East.

"I answered, 'Yes, we did.' We are using all assets available to protect our people, in that region and around the world, because it is a different landscape in defense these days,” said the Pentagon chief.

He added that small unmanned systems can apparently pose a major threat.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in early June, The Wall Street Journal wrote the Donald Trump administration was redirecting critical anti-drone defense technology products intended for Ukraine to American forces in the Middle East.