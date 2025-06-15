U.S. Should Change Its Tone In Talks With Russia Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Currently, the dialogue between the United States and Russia resembles a warm conversation, which does nothing to stop Russian aggression. Dictator Vladimir Putin is feigning a willingness to de-escalate merely to avoid sanctions, not to end the war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement in an interview with the American TV channel Newsmax , according to Ukrinform.

"America's dialogue with the 'Russkies' feels like a cozy chat. I don't think that can stop Putin - on the contrary, he enjoys it. I believe the tone must change. Putin must clearly understand that America will support Ukraine, including through sanctions and military aid," Zelensky emphasized.

He warned that, in the end, Putin would deceive Trump:

"Putin doesn't want to end the war. But he needs to present something positive to President Trump to avoid sanctions."

According to Zelensky, the dictator only appears to support a diplomatic path to de-escalation, but this is misleading. Russian society is deeply radicalized by propaganda, and the aggressor's defense industry is reportedly raking in around $300 billion annually as a result of the war. Altogether, it's“like a high-speed train with no one at the controls,” he said.

"If Trump manages to bring Putin to the negotiating table and actually stop him - that's great. But even then, it would only be a half-victory. Because everything has gained such momentum under Putin that either he'll come back later, or the target of aggression will shift," Zelensky added.

As reported earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that the war in Ukraine would not end until NATO withdrew its military presence from countries on the Alliance's eastern flank.