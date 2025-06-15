U.S. Should Change Its Tone In Talks With Russia Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement in an interview with the American TV channel Newsmax , according to Ukrinform.
"America's dialogue with the 'Russkies' feels like a cozy chat. I don't think that can stop Putin - on the contrary, he enjoys it. I believe the tone must change. Putin must clearly understand that America will support Ukraine, including through sanctions and military aid," Zelensky emphasized.
He warned that, in the end, Putin would deceive Trump:
"Putin doesn't want to end the war. But he needs to present something positive to President Trump to avoid sanctions."Read also: Zelensky : Russia's peace memo never meant to be accepte
According to Zelensky, the dictator only appears to support a diplomatic path to de-escalation, but this is misleading. Russian society is deeply radicalized by propaganda, and the aggressor's defense industry is reportedly raking in around $300 billion annually as a result of the war. Altogether, it's“like a high-speed train with no one at the controls,” he said.
"If Trump manages to bring Putin to the negotiating table and actually stop him - that's great. But even then, it would only be a half-victory. Because everything has gained such momentum under Putin that either he'll come back later, or the target of aggression will shift," Zelensky added.
As reported earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that the war in Ukraine would not end until NATO withdrew its military presence from countries on the Alliance's eastern flank.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment