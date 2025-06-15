Trump Can Stop Putin's Aggression - Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in an interview with Newsmax , Ukrinform reports.
Zelensky stressed that Russian dictator Putin has not given up the idea of seizing the whole of Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian leader, the Defense Forces have managed to hold back the aggressor on the battlefield, while the diplomatic path bore no fruit.
"Trump can stop him. To this end, Putin must lose money. And only in this way will he no longer be able to increase spending on his army," the head of state emphasized.Read also: White House preparing G7 summit meetings for Trump, Zelensky among expected attendees
In his opinion, sanctions should be introduced to make it happen.
"He is the President of the United States. He should have influence over any aggressor around the world. Of course, Putin is one of the most dangerous ones," Zelensky added.Read also: Sybiha : Time to impose devastating sanctions as Russia ignores Ukraine's peace proposal
As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he expects to talk with U..S President Donald Trump during the G7 summit, and hopes to find out how close the prospect is of adopting a new sanctions package against Russia.
